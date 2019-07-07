OLEAN - William J. "Bill" Schwabenbauer, of 640 East State Street, departed this world Thursday (Dec. 13, 2018) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo following a brief illness.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. The Rev. David E. Tourville, Associate Pastor, will celebrate. Burial will be in the Veteran's Field of Honor at Mt. View Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 107 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14202.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 7, 2019