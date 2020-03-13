|
ANGELICA - William J. Thomas Jr., 76, of West Main Street, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at home.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (March 15, 2020) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, in Angelica, with a funeral service starting at 4 p.m., with Father Rick Hamlin, officiating.
To send a remembrance, please visit brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook at brownpowersfh.
A complete obituary will be in in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2020