LOUDON, Tenn. - William K. Buchanan, 79, of Loudon, passed away peacefully Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) surrounded by family, after a brief illness. Bill was a long-time resident of Shinglehouse, Pa.
Bill was born Sept. 25, 1939, in Coudersport, Pa., and was the son of Rev. Welcome H. and Rev. Bernice G. Springer Buchanan. On Oct. 24, 1964, in Lawrence Township, N.J., he married Mary L. Petro, who survives.
Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1958 to 1962 as a radioman, including postings at Naval Station Argentia in Newfoundland, and aboard the USS Saratoga (CV-60). He was honorably discharged as a Seaman Apprentice, Radioman Striker (RMSA).
Bill worked at Dresser Rand Co. in Olean, N.Y., as a machinist, retiring in 2002 after 33 years.
He was a member of Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530, and a former member of the Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department.
Bill cherished the time he spent with his loving wife and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and watching Buffalo Bills football. He was delighted to have witnessed the Chicago Cubs win a World Series.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Mary, of 54 years; two sons, Kenneth W. (Debra) Buchanan of Loudon and Michael D. (Kathleen) Buchanan of Bellefonte, Pa.; two brothers, David H. Buchanan of Englewood and James L. (Jayne) Buchanan of Shinglehouse; and a sister, Glenda A. (Buchanan) Blair of Lenoir City. He was the grandfather to David Buchanan, Melissa Buchanan, Kristin Buchanan, Tyler Buchanan, Nathaniel Buchanan and Jonathan Buchanan; and the uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (nmcrs.org) in his name.
Online condolences may be expressed at clickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019