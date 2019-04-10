Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Elder. View Sign





Born Aug. 16, 1923, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late John L. and Annetta L. Weishan Elder. He was married Nov. 24, 2007, in Ellicottville, to the former Betty Simons Prey, who survives.



Mr. Elder survived polio as an infant. He was a graduate of Little Valley Central School, Class of 1942. He attended welding school.



Mr. Elder was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Allegany State Park for over 18 years, retiring in 1980. He also operated a dairy farm on Route 353 in Little Valley.



He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ellicottville and the former St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Little Valley.



He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Surviving, besides his wife, are a nephew, Bruce Bremer; two nieces, Nancy Flowers of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., and Ann Flowers of LaHabra Heights, Calif.; and three stepsons, Douglas (Chris) Prey of Great Valley, Kevin (Colleen) Prey of Allegany and Les (Elaine) Prey of Kill Buck.



He was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Marie Bremer and Ruth L. Flowers; and a nephew, Bernard Bremer.



There will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held by the family. Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.



