HARTWELL, Ga. - William Maurice Brent (M.Sgt. USAF Ret.), 84, of 2159 Elberton Highway, passed away Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at AnMed Health Center, Anderson, S.C., from complications following a brave fight with lymphoma.
He was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Maurice Joseph Brent and Isabel Vane Amorose Brent. On June 17, 2003, he married Marjorie Ann Congdon, who survives him.
At the age of 19 he joined the U.S. Navy, serving six years, and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 23 years of service at the rank of master sergeant. He was a Vietnam veteran and received two Purple Hearts while serving as a field medic. After military service, he went to work for the Cuba (N.Y.) Central School System, retiring after 20 years as superintendent of Buildings and Grounds.
Sam was a life member of the American Legion Post 1434, Hinsdale, N.Y.; VFW Post 2721, Cuba; and AmVets Post 1, Cuba.
He was an avid gun, cookbook and coin collector, who loved to hunt and spend time with his family.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his sister Elizabeth (Betty) Krebs; eight children including two sons, M.J. (Susan) Brent and Matthew (Carrie) Congdon; and six daughters, Daphne (Joe) Congdon Castillo, Jeannie (Paul) George Lande, Marsha Hewitt Custer (Joe Burton), Renee (Joe McGrath) Congdon, Stephanie (Craig) Ingalls and Valerie (Pete) Collins; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brother, Howard (Bud) Brent.
The family will hold a gathering of friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) from at Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson St., Hartwell. An additional service will be held in New York in the summer of 2020. Burial with honors will be held at a later date, in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 28, 2019