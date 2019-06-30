William N. Boyer (1942 - 2019)
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY
14760
(716)-372-7133
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hinsdale Legion Post
3727 Route 16
Hinsdale, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
303 Dewey Ave
Rochester, NY
Obituary
CUBA - William N. Boyer, of 2422 Haskell Road, Cuba, and formerly of Hinsdale, passed away Saturday (June 22, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.

Born Dec. 24, 1942, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Carlton and Marion Montroy Boyer. He married Cheryl Hilliard, who survives.

William worked for many years for Primo Limo, in Olean.

He was a member of the Hinsdale American Legion Post 1434, and umpired and refereed in the area. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and playing euchre.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Dan (Lynn) Boyer of Victor and James (Anna) Bolten of Norton, Va.; a daughter, Yvette Heller of Hinsdale; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of William's life will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday (June 30, 2019) at the Hinsdale American Legion.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 30, 2019
