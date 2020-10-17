FRANKLINVILLE - William N. Hunt, age 97, of Washburn Avenue, Franklinville, died peacefully in his sleep early Wednesday morning (Oct. 14, 2020) at his daughter's comforting home in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., following a short illness.
He was born Feb. 3, 1923, in Farmersville. He was the son of Ren and Reba Stowell Hunt of Farmersville. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Maxine Ludell Bull Hunt, in 2015. He was married to Maxine at the United Presbyterian Church in Franklinville on June 28, 1947, the Rev. Fred S. Bull officiating.
He graduated from high school in Farmersville Station, and attended post-graduate school at Franklinville's Ten Broeck Academy and Alfred State College. He proudly served during WWII in the U.S. Army Air Force, 385th Bomb Group stationed in Great Ashfield, England, where he was a physician's aide.
Bill worked as a laborer in his early years at the Ontario Knife Company in Franklinville. He worked most of his career at AVX Ceramics in Franklinville and in Olean in various capacities in manufacturing, engineering and R&D. At AVX Ceramics he was responsible for developing the capacitor color coding system and the first ceramic tape casting machines, forms of which are still being used today. He finished his career at Dresser-Clark of Olean. In his later years he worked as a lawn mower repairman and general handyman.
Bill volunteered his time delivering lunches to the area homebound through the county Meals on Wheels program. He was named, along with Maxine, Volunteer of the Year, after 25 years of service.
He was a faithful member of the Masonic Lodge, Franklinville Senior Citizens and the First Presbyterian Church. He participated in numerous local events and activities, including the WNY Maple Festival, Conservation Club, Eastern Star and Friends of the Library.
He enjoyed animals, fishing, hunting, reading, watching Andy Griffith and working on his house and woodworking projects. He took pride in his spelling ability and in his Funk & Wagnalls Dictionary he had won in a spelling contest.
Bill wanted most of all to raise a family and he was absolutely devoted to his wife and children. He could be counted on to help with all of their projects. He was known for his soft-spoken and retiring ways, his gentle manner, and for being a sweet man. He will be sorely missed.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Surviving are his daughter, Barbara Bain of North Myrtle Beach; his son, Bradley Hunt (Carole) of Lewes, Del.; three grandchildren, Brigitte (Sam) Bain Kirk of Wilmington, N.C., Laura (Brandon) Hunt of Carey, Ohio and James (Anji) Hunt of Denver, Colo.; three great-grandchildren, Kelton Bain Kirk and Romy and Turner Hunt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Marguerite Kerr and Maxine Saunders.
Any arrangements for a gathering will be delayed due to COVID-19 concerns. Burial will take place at a later date in the Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Franklinville.
Memorials may be given to the Franklinville Blount Library, 5 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences may be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.