GREAT VALLEY - Mr. William R. Rau, 92, of Great Valley, died peacefully with family at his side, Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Feb. 27, 1927, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late William A. and Catherine M. LeFevre Rau.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Pacific during WWII. He joined the Navy Reserves, serving from 1964 to 1987, and retired with 26 years of service, also serving during the Vietnam era.
Mr. Rau worked for the B&O Railroad, in East Salamanca, and then went to A&P for 20+ years. Then he went to work for BOCES, in Ellicottville, in the maintenance department, retiring in 1989.
He loved the outdoors.
Surviving are a son, Eric (Darla) Rau of Scio; a granddaughter, Kristin (Adam) Fuller of Wellsville; two great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Kamden Fuller, both of Wellsville; a brother, Douglas (Katherine) Rau of Binghamton; a sister, Emily (Gene) Harold of Englewood, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Rhea Boza.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 5, 2019