CUBA - William Richard "Dick" Gilroy, DDS, of Cuba, age 86, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at Harris Hill Nursing Facility, Williamsville, as a complication of the COVID-19 virus. Trudy, his wife of 38 years, was at his side when he joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Dick was born in Binghamton and grew up in Conklin, graduating from St. Paul's High School 1951, St. Bonaventure University in 1955 and Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1959.



He served two years in the U.S. Army Dental Corp. at Beaumont Army Medical Center, and then practiced two years in El Paso, Texas, before returning to Olean, where he practiced dentistry for 37 years.



After closing his private practice, he served as the first chief of the Cuba Memorial Hospital Dental Clinic for seven years before retiring.



He was a member of the Eighth District Dental Society, American Dental Society and the American Federation of Musicians.



Throughout his long career, music and playing piano professionally were his main avocations. Starting in high school and continuing through college, dental school and into his dental practice years, Dick was able to continue sharing his music, playing out both solo and with several groups. He was so blessed that his God-given talent had passed on to his children and grandchildren.



In 1995 he released his only recorded album, "The Nearness of You," a collection of 16 timeless love songs which includes, "Trudy's Song," which he composed for his wife.



He will be greatly missed by his many friends and musicians in the Olean and Cuba areas, his wonderful friends on the Moonwink's crew, and his furry, always on his lap pals, Higgins and Reilly, whom he loved dearly.



He is survived by his wife, Trudy Gilroy, whom he married Aug. 7, 1982; and his dearly loved children, Anne Parks, William (Margaret) Gilroy, Joseph Gilroy, Stephen Gilroy and Christina Malone, all of Olean, Brenda Gilroy and Martha Patton of Montgomery Village, Md., Cheryl (Scott) Jacobson of Endicott, Garry Gilroy of Wellsville, Mary Fusco of Jamestown, Peter Gilroy of Allegany, Meghan (Seth) Hines of St. Cloud, Minn., Daniel (Angela) Gilroy of Rochester, Becky (Brian) Silverberg of Amherst and Jill (Chris) Roberts of Rochester. He was deeply loved by his 39 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. Francis and Joyce Gilroy of Binghamton, Patricia (Dennis) Conneen of Bend, Ore., Jo (David) Dockey of Black Creek, Nina Vossler of Des Plaines, Ill., Nancy (Greg) LaPorta of Fort Meyer, Fla. and Bill (Anita) Vossler of Grand Junction, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Anna Donnelly Gilroy; his first wife, Joyce Guinnip Gilroy; son-in-law, Mickey Parks; grandsons, Michael Parks Jr., Louis Fusco and Gabriel Gilroy; and granddaughter, Brittany Malone.



He will be missed by all who knew him for his unending talent, loving ways, generous smile and great sense of humor. The family asks that the next time you hear your favorite song, you remember Doc with a smile.



Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral and burial services will be private. A celebration of his life and the sharing of memories will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cuba Council of Churches Food Pantry, c/o Jon Ward, director, 32 Spring St., Cuba, NY, 14727; or the Allegany County Dept. of Aging, Meals on Wheels, 6085 State St., Rt. 9, Belmont, NY, 14813.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba.

