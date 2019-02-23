Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Schultz Jr. . View Sign

FRANKLINVILLE - William "Bill" Schultz Jr., of Lyndon Road, died Thursday (Feb. 21, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.



Born April 28, 1931 in Cheektowaga, he was the son of William and Mary Bergner Schultz.



On April 27, 1957 in Gardenville, he married Alice Hitchcock, who survives.



Bill attended West Seneca High School, then joined the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, where he served on the USS Chipola during the Korean War.



He worked for the Central Railroad in Gardenville for several years, then worked for several auto dealerships as a mechanic.



He and Alice moved to Lyndon in 1976 where he worked for the Town of Lyndon Highway Department until 1993, when he retired.



Mr. Schultz was a voting machine custodian for about 30 years for the town of Lyndon. In the 1980s, he had an auto repair shop at his home until he retired due to health reasons.



His hobby was model trains with his friend Don Gietl, who would go to train shows several times a year. He enjoyed going to the Village Restaurant in Franklinville to visit with friends.



The joy of his life was his wife Alice of over 61 years, his dogs Bella and Brack.



He attended Rawson Baptist Church and loved the Lord.



Surviving besides his beloved wife are two brothers, John (Alice) Schultz of Gasport, and Paul Schultz of Orchard Park, and a sister, Christine Schultz of Orchard Park.



He was predeceased by a foster daughter, Susan Holcomb, in 2015.



Friends may gather with the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home 7 N. Main St. Franklinville, where his funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Officiating will be pastors Donald Wessel and Nelson McCall of the Rawson Baptist Church. Burial will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.



Memorials in his name may be made to the Rawson Baptist Church or the friends of the Pines, P.O. Box 310, Machias, NY 14101.



