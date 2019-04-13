Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Sorokes. View Sign

OLEAN - William Sorokes, of 606 W. Green St., Olean, passed away Friday (April 12, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a long illness.



He was born April 4, 1927, in McKeesport, Pa., the son of the late John and Susan Seman Sorokes.



As a young child, his family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he attended school, and left early to join the U.S. Navy, at the age of 17. He served from March 1945 to July 1946, in the Philippines and China, on the USS Delta as a petty officer third class, as an optical repairman.



At the end of WWII, Bill moved to Detroit, Mich., where he attended Michigan Technical Institute for a degree as an electrician.



In July of 1950, he was recalled as a reservist for the Korean War where he served in the Pacific. While on leave, on Dec. 27, 1950, Bill married the love of his life, Helen Chokrach, in St. John's Church, in Olean. She then followed him to California, where they lived until finishing his tour of duty.



After leaving the Navy, they returned to Olean, where he worked for Ka-Bar Cutlery. Later he worked for Clair Manufacturing for 28 years, until its closure. He then worked at Keystone Tool & Die, and finally at St. Bonaventure University, until his retirement.



Bill was a Scout leader for many years. He enjoyed many activities with his family and always attended the many musical programs and sports events. As a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Bill played an active role in St. Mary's festivals.



Bill was an avid Cleveland Indians and St. Bonaventure fan, as all his children, and many grandchildren, graduated from there. He was the type of person you immediately liked upon meeting. He adored his grandchildren, as they did him. He will be greatly missed.



Besides his wife of 68 years, he is survived by his children, James (Penny) Sorokes, William (Cindy) Sorokes, Lawrence (Susan) Sorokes, Joseph (Ann) Sorokes and Kathleen (Michael) Martel, all of Olean, and Diana (Craig) Maguire of Allegany; 16 grandchildren, Megan (Jason) Sneed of Davidson, N.C., Jennifer (Evan) Hopkins of Stallings, N.C., Kelli (Jeremy) Heiler of Fairport, Emily Sorokes of Hoboken, N.J., Olivia (Blaine Doherty) Sorokes of Plymouth, Mass., Clare Sorokes of Olean, Elisamaria Martel of Olean, William (Emily) Sorokes of Valparaiso, Ind., Christopher Sorokes of Allegany, Daniel (Ariane) Sorokes of Webster, Adam (Maurya) Sorokes of Kensington, Md., Nicholas Martel of Olean, Benjamin Martel of Olean, Matthew Sorokes of Olean, Travis Maguire of Allegany and Andrew Maguire of Allegany; seven great-grandchildren, Monica Sorokes, Christian Hopkins, Katelyn Hopkins, Owen Heiler, Caleb Hopkins, Alexander Sorokes and Devere Sorokes; a half-brother, Greg (Harriet) Sorokes of Jeanette, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Margaret Chokrach; a brother-in-law, Richard (Joann) Chokrach; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a brother, John (Helen) Sorokes; and brother-in-law, John (Jean) Chokrach.



Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday (April 14, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a prayer service in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Monday (April 15, 2019), followed at 1 p.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial, in the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial to follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Allegany American Legion.



