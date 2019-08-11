|
RUSHFORD - William W. Furniss, of 9465 E. Centerville Road, died Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) in his home.
He was born on March 19, 1929, in Farmersville, a son of the late Edmund and Hazel Kellogg Furniss. On June 21, 1952, in Franklinville, he married Esther Hope, who predeceased him Oct. 4, 2018.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, specialist first class, serving from July of 1954 to July of 1956, as a mechanic, fixing jeeps and tanks.
He was a lifelong farmer and a former milk hauler, with his brother Philo, for Scott Brothers, which Philo purchased during Bill's tenure with the company. He raised registered Holsteins and was a member of the Holstein Association; the Dairy Farmers of America; and for 17 years, he was on the Rushford Central School Board.
Surviving are his children, William David Furniss, Diana Furniss, Rebecca (Greg) Cole, Lynda (Randie) Sears, Lorie (Daniel) Tullar and Tammy (Robert) Holmes, all of Rushford; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a brother, Philo Furniss of Caneadea; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, and his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Floy Meacham on Oct. 22, 2014.
Family and friends may gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) in the Rushford Baptist Church. Art McElheny will officiate. Burial will be in Podonque Cemetery, Rushford.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Rushford Baptist Church, PO Box 26, Rushford, NY 14777 or Rushford Free Library, PO Box 8, Rushford, NY 14777.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019