SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - William W. "Billy" Goode, 59, of Shinglehouse, passed away, with his loving family by his side, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport, on Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) after a brief illness.
Born on Saturday (June 18, 1960) in Buffalo, N.Y., he was a son of Allyn W. and Shirley A. Smith Goode.
Billy was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School, in Shinglehouse, Class of 1978. While in school, he was a member of the rifle team.
Billy was employed for 40 years by McGraw Edison, which became Cooper Power Systems, and lastly became Eaton in Olean, N.Y., retiring due to ill health.
An avid fisherman, Billy traveled to Florida to fish. He traveled with his "Shinglehouse fishing buddies" to Oneida Lake and with his late brother, Mike, and their friends, to Black Lake and to the Adirondacks. He and his best buddy, David Kotarski, fished together at every opportunity. He also enjoyed hunting, but fishing was his true passion.
Surviving besides his mother of Millport, are a sister, Debbie (Bill) Clark of Hebron Center; a brother, Tom Goode of Eleven Mile; a sister-in-law, Robin Goode of Shinglehouse; a brother-in-law, Bill Shelp of Shinglehouse; seven nephews; three nieces; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his father, Billy was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Shelp; and a brother, Mike Goode.
In keeping with Billy's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Eleven Mile Cemetery, Chrystal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club, PO Box 186, Shinglehouse, Pa. 16748.
Billy's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 19, 2019