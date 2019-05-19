CANISTEO- Wilma I. Kent, 97, mother to Audrey Campbell and grandmother to Jon and Scott Campbell, all of Olean, passed away peacefully Friday morning (May 17, 2019) at her home after a brief illness.
Calling hours for Mrs. Kent will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (May 20, 2019) at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, N.Y. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday (May 21, 2019) at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, 6034 Cty. Rte. 69 Canisteo.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2019