Wilma I. Kent (1922 - 2019)
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
29 E Main St
Canisteo, NY
14823
(607)-698-4552
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
29 E Main St
Canisteo, NY 14823
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
29 E Main St
Canisteo, NY 14823
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Buena Vista Wesleyan Church
6034 County Route 69
Canisteo, NY
CANISTEO- Wilma I. Kent, 97, mother to Audrey Campbell and grandmother to Jon and Scott Campbell, all of Olean, passed away peacefully Friday morning (May 17, 2019) at her home after a brief illness.

Calling hours for Mrs. Kent will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (May 20, 2019) at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, N.Y. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday (May 21, 2019) at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, 6034 Cty. Rte. 69 Canisteo.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2019
