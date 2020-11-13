1/1
Wilma J. Chapman
GREAT VALLEY - Wilma passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after a brief illness, in the Salamanca Nursing Home.

Wilma was a long-time employee of the nursing home until she received her nursing degree, and then worked for the State of New York until her retirement.

Wilma was the treasurer and longtime parishioner of the Great Valley United Methodist Church. She so enjoyed being a member of this church and participating in the church dinners for the community.

Wilma was an active member of the senior center in Salamanca and loved the activities and friendships she made there. She was also an auxiliary member of the Ellicottville American Legion.

Wilma is survived by her two sons, Dale (Lori) Chapman of Abingdon, Md. and Douglas (Carly) Chapman of Centreville, Va.; her brother, Bruce Houghton of Great Valley; a niece; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Rusty.

Wilma is predeceased by her parents, Irving and Josephine Houghton; and two brothers, Charles Houghton and her twin brother Wayne Houghton.

Wilma will be missed and her family wants to extend a warm thank you to all that comforted her during her illness.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
