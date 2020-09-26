PIKE - Wilma Beardsley Shattuck, a former resident of Pike, died Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) in Wyoming County Community Hospital SNF, Warsaw.
She was born on March 22, 1917, in Hume, a daughter of the late John and Maude Sumeriski Beardsley. On Aug. 27, 1938, she married Merle Shattuck, who predeceased her on June 18, 1985.
Wilma was a graduate of Fillmore Central School, Class of 1936, and a former employee of Motorola in Arcade. She also was a former owner and operator of the family dairy farm with her husband and sons.
From 1965 until she was 100, she prided herself in her blueberry patch, that she and Merle planted at the family home in Pike. She loved her garden, flowers and picking and selling her blueberries.
She was a lifetime member of the Pike Community Church, and when she was younger was very active in multiple community groups, including the fireman's auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, the Home Bureau, 4-H and bowling. Wilma also spent many years, as a widow, involved in her senior citizens' groups and playing cards with her friends.
She is remembered by her family as being a strong, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt and friend, that seemed to know how to do EVERYTHING and never complained about anything. Life was good in her eyes. Family and life in general was wonderful no matter what challenges came her way.
Surviving are her children, Brenda (Eugene) McDonald, Wendell (Pat) Shattuck and Grant (Jennifer) Shattuck, all of Pike; eight grandchildren, Yvonnne Wyse, George Stover, Lisa Arnold, Marcy Klump, Heidi Downey, Kristen Felix, Gregory Akin and Christopher Akin; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Claudia Stover in 2019; a grandson, Brian McDonald in 1996; and her eight brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may gather from 1 to 3 p.m., on Oct. 4, 2020, at the Kopler- Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Bob Farnsworth, pastor of the Pike Community Church, and Jeremy Pinson, pastor of Mt. Zion Tabernacle, Gainesville, will co-officiate. A private burial service will be held Oct. 5, 2020, in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore. All services will be streamed.
Memorials if desired to Pike Community Church or Alger Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.