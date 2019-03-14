Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred M. "Winnie" Carnicelli. View Sign

ALLEGANY - Winifred M. "Winnie" Carnicelli, of Allegany, passed away peacefully Monday (March 11, 2019).



Born Feb. 27, 1928, in Olean, she was the daughter of Leo J. and Bertha Norton Mostacato. On June 21, 1947, she married Joseph P. Carnicelli, "The Love of Her Life," at St. Bonaventure Church, in Allegany. Joe predeceased her Jan. 1, 2007.



Winnie graduated from St. Bonaventure Parochial School and was a graduate of Allegany Central School, Class of 1945. She later attended Westbrook Commercial Academy, in Olean.



She was first employed as a typist, in the billing department, for the former Daystrom Furniture Co., in Olean.



After her marriage, Joe re-enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and as a typical Navy wife, traveled with him to different Navy posts up and down the East coast. After her father Leo's death, she and Joe assumed ownership of Leo's Market, in Allegany, and together they operated the store for many years.



She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church; the Allegany Fireman's Auxiliary; the Allegany American Legion Auxiliary; and the Olean VFW Auxiliary.



In her earlier years, she enjoyed roller skating; going to the movie theater; and reading mystery novels. More recently she enjoyed watching old movies on television; doing crossword puzzles; and playing cards with her family.



She and Joe enjoyed each other's company and often danced polka; participated in league bowling; marched with the fire department in local parades; played in euchre tournaments; and put together jigsaw puzzles. They especially enjoyed the occasional travel overseas, on behalf of Olean Wholesale Co., along with her brother, Jim and Jeanette Mostacato.



Winnie's grandchildren meant the world to her. She relished the role of being a grandmother, and played games with them, and other activities. She also loved maintaining, and enjoying, the pool at her homes. Her grandchildren thoroughly enjoyed being with her at the pool.



She is survived by her three children, Nancy (Brian) Jordan of Sherman and Phoenix, Ariz., Kathie (David) Button of Haslett, Mich. and Dan (Dorene) Carnicelli of Allegany; six grandchildren, Scott (Jen) Jordan, Sean (Becky) Jordan, Michelle (Matt) Smiley, Sharon (Ric) Bruce, Michael (Ashleigh) Carnicelli and Anthony (Ashli) Carnicelli; 12 great-grandchildren Ethan, Connor, Wesley, Liv, Levi, Rye, Ava, Eli, Brynleigh, Isla, Everly and Adaline; a brother, James (Jeanette) Mostacato of Allegany; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Sandy Carnicelli of Carefree, Ariz.



Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday (March 16, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m., in the funeral home, with Fr. James Vacco, OFM, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



The family suggests that memorials, if desired, be made to help in the treatment of her 4-year-old great-granddaughter, Liv, who is battling Sanfilippo Syndrome. The address is Liv Jordan, c/o Sean and Becky Jordan, 319 Moon Court, Lafayette, CA 94549.



