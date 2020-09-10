SCIO - Wrexie F. Ames went to be with the lord Friday (Sept. 4, 2020), after a brief illness.



She was born June 20, 1941, in West Almond, to her parents, Warren H. and Ruth C. Balcom. On June 20, 1957, she was wed to her husband of 63 years, Arthur J. Ames, who survives. Wrexie was a devout wife and mother to her children.



She had been employed at many area businesses and was a former member of the Scio Town board.



Wrexie was an avid supporter of the SPCA.



Surviving, along with her husband Arthur Ames, are her children, Betty (Tom) Harington of Avon and James (Leona) Ames of Scio; and sisters, Ellen Snalnfield of Texas and Arlene Salisbury of West Seneca.



She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Courtney Moore.



There will be no services or calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In keeping with Wrexie's wishes, memorials should be made to the SPCA of Allegany County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store