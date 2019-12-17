Home

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Wynona E. Mele

Wynona E. Mele Obituary
FORT MILL, S.C. - Wynona E. Mele, a former area resident, passed away at home, on Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019).

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at the funeral home, at which time a funeral service will be held.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
