|
|
FORT MILL, S.C. - Wynona E. Mele, a former area resident, passed away at home, on Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019).
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at the funeral home, at which time a funeral service will be held.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019