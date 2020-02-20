Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Xavier S. Giunta


1942 - 2020
Xavier S. Giunta Obituary
OLEAN - Xavier S. Giunta, of 2245 W. State St., passed away peacefully Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness.

Xavier was born March 4, 1942, in Olean, and was the youngest son of Dr. Joseph R. and Mary V. Bordonaro Giunta. He was formerly married to Linda Reid Giunta.

Xavier graduated from St. Mary's Grammar School and Olean High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Gannon College, which is now known as Gannon University in Erie, Pa.

Xavier was a life-long resident of Olean, with homes and businesses in Buffalo and Ellicottville as well. He was a partner and general manager of Aspen Tower and Aspen Manor in Olean.

Xavier was a devoted animal lover. His many interests included raising horses and dogs. Xavier also loved cars and owned many interesting cars over the years. He was known by his many friends and family as a kind and gentle soul.

Xavier is survived by twin sons, Jonathan and Douglas Giunta; a grandson, Matthew; a brother, Stephen X. Giunta MD; and many nieces and nephews.

Xavier was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Joseph L. Giunta MD.

Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Pines, 2245 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
