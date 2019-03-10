BOLIVAR - Zachary M. Whitcher, of 1388 Kansas Hollow Road, Bolivar, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (March 7, 2019).
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Fresh Fire Worship Center, 3036 Route 417, Olean, with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m.
His complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019