Alejo Clark
Clark, Alejo

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Alejo Clark of Omaha, NE on September 8, 2020 at the young age of 31.

He will be held close in the hearts of his parents, Jerome Clark, Sr. and Marie (Ariza) Clark; siblings, Maricruz Soto, Cecilio M. Ariza, (Christine), Monique Clark, Jerome Clark, Jr.; nephew, Cecilio M. Ariza, Jr.; niece, Mia M. Ariza; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Alejo is preceded in death by his grandparents and great-

grandparents.

FUNERAL: Friday, September 11th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
