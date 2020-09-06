Gieseler, Alice M.



January 8, 1935 - August 24, 2020



Passed away peacefully on the evening of August 24th following a long illness. She was born on January 8, 1935 to Christian and Ellen (Jakobsen) Christensen in Sioux City, IA and grew up on a farm south of Laurel, NE with her parents; her brothers, Carl and Marvin; her sister, Margot; and her uncle, Jens.



Alice attended Laurel High School (Class of 1952) and graduated from Dana College in Blair, NE where she met her first husband, John "Jack" Madsen and with whom she raised three children. Upon graduation, she taught Elementary School in North Platte NE, Milwaukee WI, and Livingston, CA. In 1962, she moved with her family to Vista, CA in North San Diego County where she resided for the next 58 years. Alice adored Vista for its rural beauty, proximity to the ocean and "perfect" weather. She obtained her real estate license in 1972, her broker's license in 1975, and worked at her CENTURY 21 real estate office as a manager and broker until her retirement in 2016, a career which she loved. From this association, she met and married her second husband, Arnie Gieseler, a marriage that lasted until his death in 2011.



Though Alice lived in California, she enjoyed returning to Laurel as often as she could to visit family and friends. She credited her upbringing on the family farm for her exceptional work ethic, appreciation for nature and the rhythms of life, love of animals, and strong Christian faith. Alice embraced the good life in every facet, thankful to put in a hard day's work yet equally grateful to share a good glass of wine at the end of the day. She was an avid traveler, taking multiple trips to Hawaii, Europe, Mexico and across the United States. She especially loved Mexico where she and her husband maintained a vacation home.



Alice will be cherished for her fabulous sense of humor, generous and fun-loving nature, impeccable integrity, devout spirit and extraordinary commitment to hard work and a job well-done. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers; husband; and daughter-in-law, Krista. Survivors include her sons, Mark, Lynn, David and Greg; daughter, Kelly; daughters-in-law, Kim and Jacquie; grandchildren, Matthew, Kirstin, Courtney, Laurel, Blair, Logan, Evan and Stella; sister, Margot; brother-in-law, Harvey; sisters-in-law, Carolyn, Mary Ann and Mildred; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved granddog, Linus.



Donations in her name may be made to Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, 124 South 24th Street Suite 230, Omaha, NE. 68102. Alice will be consecrated and her ashes placed next to her husband's at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. A Memorial Service is planned for Spring 2021 conditions permitting.



