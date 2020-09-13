Owen, Amanda Jayn



Born May 1, 1985, Entered into the presence of The Lord August 2020. Survived by mother, Alisha (Erich) Bystrom; Grandmother, Donna Owen; Uncle, AJ (Kelli) Owen; Aunt, Andrea (Dan) Matthews; numerous cousins and family.



Amanda would want all who read this to know when you leave this world that you can live eternally in heaven. She was assured of this by applying the A B C's of salvation. A: She admitted she was a sinner, "For all have sinned and come short of the Glory of God" Romans 3:23.



B: She believed "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son so that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" John 3:16. C: She confessed "That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth The Lord Jesus Christ and shall believe in thy heart that God has raised Him from the dead thou shalt be saved, for with the heart man believeth unto righteousness and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation" Romans 10:9-10.



It is with the peace of Ephesians 1:13-14 that we know Amanda was given The Word, she believed and accepted The Word and was sealed with the Holy Spirit for a guarantee of her inheritance. We would invite you to have that same assurance today. Memorial Service will be held on May 1, 2021.



