Neukirch, Angela Rae (McGinnis)
July 24, 1980 - September 12, 2020
Age 40, of Steinauer, NE. She was born to Douglas Jenson and Mary McGinnis on July 24, 1980.
Survived by husband, Mark Neukirch, Steinauer; son, Greg McGinnis, Steinauer; father, Doug Jenson and life partner Sheryl Ziegler, Fremont; stepfather, Eric Linville of Omaha. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary (McGinnis) Linville.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Salem UCC, Steinauer. VISITATION: 9-5 Thurday, Sept. 17, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.