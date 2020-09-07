1/
Anthony Thomas "Tony" Kern
1965 - 2020
Kern, Anthony Thomas "Tony"

July 29, 1965 - August 23, 2020

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, he passed away at the age of 55. Tony was born on July 29, 1965 in Lewistown, PA to Robert and Charlotte (Stine) Kern. He graduated from Westside High School in Omaha in 1983 and has lived in the Minneapolis, MN area since the late 1990s. Tony had a huge, loving heart for family, friends, and animals – especially his beloved cockatoo, Chloe. Tony was an avid photographer and enjoyed capturing special moments for friends, family, high school seniors, and wedding parties. At the time of his passing, he worked as a Maintenance Engineer at St. Andrews Catholic Church and School in Elk River, MN. Tony was a cherished member of the church family and school. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to lend a helping hand anywhere he could.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and his mother, Charlotte. He is survived by his brother, Kirby (Patricia) Kern; nephew, Trevor Kern; niece, Kelsey Kern; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorials may be sent to Midwest Animal Rescue Services at (763) 503-4990 or https://www.midwestanimalrescue.org/. A virtual Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, at 2pm Central Time. Please email Patricia Kern at patikern0213@cox.net for access information.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 7, 2020.
