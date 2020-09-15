1/1
Arthur C. Doyle Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle, Arthur C. Jr. MSgt USAF (Ret)

Age 86 - September 11, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Sharon "Kay." Survived by children: Kerrie M. (Bob) Rosenthal, John "Mike" Doyle, and Kellie A. (Warren) Wells; grandchildren: Jonathan and Sarah Rosenthal, Benjamin and Andrew Wells, and Cameron Doyle.

VISITATION: Thursday, September 17, 5:30-8pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Friday, September 18, 10am, at Cedar Dale Cemetery with Full Military Honors.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100

www.bethanyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE 68128
(402) 593-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved