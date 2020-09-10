1/
Barbara J. McClellan
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
McClellan, Barbara J.

February 6, 1932 - September 8, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Cleo W. Sr.; parents, Gomer and Mary Kershaw; brothers, Harold and Lester. Survived by children, Kirk (Sally), Steve (Rita), Kent (Joanne), Lisa (Clarence Jr.), Kevin (Gerrie), Cleo Jr., Lori, Melissa (Charlie); sister, Phyllis; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; many family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior at Westlawn Hillcrest. Inurnment: Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE 68106
4025562500
