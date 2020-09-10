Or Copy this URL to Share

McClellan, Barbara J.



February 6, 1932 - September 8, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Cleo W. Sr.; parents, Gomer and Mary Kershaw; brothers, Harold and Lester. Survived by children, Kirk (Sally), Steve (Rita), Kent (Joanne), Lisa (Clarence Jr.), Kevin (Gerrie), Cleo Jr., Lori, Melissa (Charlie); sister, Phyllis; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; many family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior at Westlawn Hillcrest. Inurnment: Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.



