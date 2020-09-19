1/
Barbara K. Howell
1952 - 2020
Howell, Barbara K.

September 29, 1952 - September 16, 2020

Omaha - Barbara was loved by all and will be dearly missed. She was a Registered Nurse for over 45 years and she was very proud of being the grandniece of Fr. Flanagan. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Flanagan. Survived by husband for over 40 years, Bill; children, Lindsey Howell, Danielle Howell, Morgan Howell, Lisa (Kent) Walton, Michelle (Scott) Stopak, John (Tracey) Howell; brothers: Jack, Joe and Rick Flanagan; sister, Mary Sue (Pat) Burns. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Monday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 8200 N. 30th Street, Omaha, NE. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
September 18, 2020
May you rest in eternal peace Barb. You will be missed by many. We had a lot of good times way back when. My deepest sympathy to you Bill, and all your children. Barb will be forever in your hearts. With deepest sympathy to you all.
June Kellner
Friend
