Bernadette A. Egr
Egr, Bernadette A

August 7, 1949 - September 6, 2020

Born August 7, 1949 to Edward and Anne (Brazda) Lankas. She attended Assumption Catholic Elementary and graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy. Bernie received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Creighton University. Bernie was united in marriage with James M Egr September 4, 1971. They moved to David City where they built their life together. They had five daughters in this unity. Bernie was a member of St. Mary's Parish and PCCW. She was active as a 4H leader, Mrs. Jay-C's, served on St. Mary's Parish council, Aquinas Booster Club, taught CPR classes. Bernie had a passion for genealogy and a supporter of the NE Volunteer Fire Fighters Association.

Bernie (Grandma Bena's) greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, watching sporting events, music and drama events, having tea parties and teaching her children and grandchildren cooking and about life. Bernie spent her life caring for all she encountered as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and nurse.

She is survived by her husband, James Egr; daughters, Emy (Bo) Clark, Jackie (Dylan) Pueppke, Laura (Cory) Daro, Michelle Egr, Allison (Grant) Gabel, grandchildren, Cassandra and Jimmy Clark, Branden and Bradly Daro, Jack and Spencer Pueppke, Adilyn, Gracie and Emma Gabel; brother, Edward (Vicki) Lankas; sisters, Mary (John) Johnson, Katherine (Joseph) Belek and Margie (Bob) Furmanski; many nieces, nephews and friends. Bernie is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anne Lankas; parents-in-law, Victor and Josephine Egr; brother, Jack Lankas; brother-in-law, Douglas Egr; and family friend, Francis (Randy) Randall.

Following the state COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the Rosary Service and Funeral Mass. When Church reaches capacity seating, no entry will be allowed. Masks are suggested but not required. Closed Casket: Signing of Register Book Thursday, September 10th, 2020, 4-7pm (CST), St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City. Parish Rosary: Thursday, September 10th, 2020, 7pm (CST), St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, September 11th, 2020, 10am (CST), St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City. Burial: Friday, September 11th, 2020, (CST), St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. David City.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
