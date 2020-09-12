1/
Berniece Scott
1939 - 2020
Scott, Berniece

May 13, 1939 - September 3, 2020

Survived by brother, Warner (Betty) Guy; children: Clint (Eva) Scott, Mike (Debbie) Scott, Rick (Connie) Scott and Brenda (John) Christoffersen; 11 grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; also smany nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

SERVICE: Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10am at the Blair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
10:00 AM
Blair Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17Th St
Blair, NE 68008
(402) 426-2191
