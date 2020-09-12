Scott, Berniece
May 13, 1939 - September 3, 2020
Survived by brother, Warner (Betty) Guy; children: Clint (Eva) Scott, Mike (Debbie) Scott, Rick (Connie) Scott and Brenda (John) Christoffersen; 11 grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; also smany nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
SERVICE: Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10am at the Blair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com