Muskin, Bettie Jean (Grossman)



March 15, 1923 - September 6, 2020



Bettie passed away peacefully at the Rose Blumkin Home. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Stuart; parents, Morris and Lena Grossman; and sister, Libbie Olen. Survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Alan (Linda), Bruce (Mary-Beth) and Michael; grandchildren: Tracy (Randy) Scott (Andrea) Anne (Matt), Emily (Jesse) and Zach (Jenni); and 7 great-grandchildren.



Bettie was born in Manhattan, Kansas and grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She attended Bloomer Elementary School and graduated High School at Abraham Lincoln. Her early years were filled with large family gathering with singing, dancing and performing. This early love of music led her first to the high school stage. She performed in many plays and her beloved musicals. She continued performing and singing throughout her life spending many years in the Beth El Synagogue Choir, performing in local traveling theater and lending her voice to radio talking book. Her love of music was passed down and has been an inspiration to her children and grandchildren.



Bettie and her husband Stuart raised three children in Omaha and always found time for each other. They were regulars at Nebraska football games and Creighton Basketball games well into their 80's. They loved to dance, travel and socialize with their many friends. They treasured their family creating special relationships and memories with their five grandchildren.



She was treated lovingly by the staff at the Rose Blumkin Home. Our family sincerely thanks the staff for their care and love through the years and especially the past several months.



Memorials can be sent to B'nai Israel Synagogue (618 Mynster, Council Bluffs 51503), or The Rose Blumkin Home (323 South 132 St. Omaha, NE. 68154).



