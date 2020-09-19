Or Copy this URL to Share

Apprich, Caren E. (Hill)



June 2, 1943 - September 17, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Jim D. Hill; parents, Chet and Iola Edwards; and nephew, Todd Hart. Survived by husband, Robert Apprich, children, Scott Hill (Susan), Brad Hill (Gina), Jeff Hill (Tessa), Rosemary Apprich, Martin Apprich (Ginger), Charlene Tompkins; grandchildren, Ashley (Travis), Austin (Kristen), Morgan (Spencer), Taylor (Madie), Turner, Dylan, Paige, Houston, Lexi; Matthew (Christa), Andrew, Dustin, Shelby, Christopher, Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Arya, and Johnathan; sisters, Charlene Smith, Pamela Kavulak (Dan), and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



VISITATION: Tuesday, September 22, from 4-7pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 23, at 10:30am at Lutheran Church of the Master East Campus, 2617 S 114th St. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Parkinson's Nebraska, 16811 Burdette St., Suite 1, Omaha, NE 68116.



