Carol Elaine Rice
1936 - 2020
Rice, Carol Elaine

April 14, 1936 - September 11, 2020

Age 84. On September 11, 2020, God called one of his angels to Heaven. Carol was born on April 14, 1936 and was a beloved mother, grandmother and devoted animal lover.

Preceded in death by son Robbie Rice; and daughter-in-law Diane Rice. Survived by children, Robin Brainard (Kevin), Scott Rice, and Michael Rice (JoLene); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister Jessie Spangler.

Private Family Services. Memorials to: Town & Country Humane Society / www.townandcountryhumanesociety.org

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
