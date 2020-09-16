Dworak, Catherine Ann (Prusha)



February 28, 1928 - September 13, 2020



Catherine Ann Dworak (Prusha) passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the age of 92, in Lees Summit, MO. It is not a coincidence that she died on a Sunday. She had a very deep connection to God and did for the entirety of her life.



Catherine was born on February 28, 1928 in Omaha, NE to her parents John and Mary Prusha. She graduated from South High School in 1946 located in Omaha, NE.



Catherine married Joseph Dworak on August 16, 1952 at Assumption Church, and they had five children together: Joseph, Kenneth, Lora, Thomas, and Joanie. Catherine took on the role of mother-hood and spent her many years taking care of her children and grand-children. She was a grandmother and mother that always put everyone else first and would drop anything to see and care for her family and others. Catherine spent many years doing charity work for Little Sisters of the Poor in Raytown, MO. She was also an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Lourdes in Raytown, MO.



She is preceded in death by her father, John Prusha, and mother, Mary Prusha, her husband Joseph Dworak Sr., her oldest son, Joseph Dworak Jr., her youngest son, Thomas Dworak, son-in-law Sid Jackson, her sisters, Dolores Prusha Eckley and Frances Prusha Kocsis, and brother, Donald Prusha.



She is survived by her brother, Jack Prusha, her daughters, Joanie Muenks and husband Steve, and Lora Jackson, her son, Kenneth Dworak, daughter-in-laws, Mary-Lou Dworak and Christine Frye, and grandchildren, Lena Bickle and husband Richie, Megan Nelson and husband Matt, Catherine Dworak, Joseph Jackson, Rachel Dworak, Sydney Jackson, Rebecca Dworak and husband John Noon, Madison Muenks, Bre Muenks, and Mathew Jackson, as well as some great-grandchildren: Olivia Bickle, Levon Nelson, and Wyatt Bickle.



There will be a visitation and mass in celebration of Catherine's life on Saturday, September 19th, 2020. The visitation will be held at 9:00 am, with a mass following at 10:00 am at Saint Thomas More Church in Omaha, NE. She will be buried next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE.



In Lieu of flowers, the family of Catherine Dworak request to please send contributions to:



Saint Thomas More Church



4804 Grover St.



Omaha, NE 68106



