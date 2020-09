Or Copy this URL to Share

Morlan, Cathy A.



April 11, 1962 - September 10, 2020



Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 34 years, Steve; and mother, Marge Cameli. Survived by son, Josh; daughter, Rachel and her partner Evan MacDonald; grandchildren, Ava and Steve MacDonald; father, Bernie Cameli, Sr.; and siblings, Mary (Jeff) Schneider, Bernie (Patti) Cameli, Jr., Gina Cameli, Lisa Cameli, Joe (Sara) Cameli, Peggy (Phil) Klein, Andy (Cliff) Manuel, George (Amy) Cameli, and Tina (Grae) Orchard.



VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm, with ROSARY 6:30pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Wednesday, September 16, at St. Philip Neri Church, 8200 N. 30th St., Omaha. Inurnment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel



2727 N 108th St., Omaha



402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com



