1/1
Charles "Chuck" Strader
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Strader, Charles "Chuck"

February 6, 1950 - September 5, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Strader lived a life of unbridled energy from his birth on February 6, 1950 in Berwyn, IL through his disabling illness and passing September 5, 2020 in League City, TX. Chuck was a veteran of the United States Air force and graduate of Brigham Young University (BYU). When he graduated BYU he was recruited by seven of the eight major accounting firms. He came to Omaha for an interview with Union Pacific when he decided to pay a visit to the one accounting firm that did not make him an offer. He was hired immediately and relocated his family to Omaha, NE. He found his dream job when he went to work for Dennis Circo of Precision Industries. He worked for Precision until he went on disability in 2009.

Chuck passed away at home after a relentless fight with Multiple Systems Atrophy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Mae Dolgner; stepmother, Sherry Strader; and daughter, Carla Price.

He is survived by wife, Linda (Cheslak) Strader; father, Charles Strader Sr.; children, Scott Strader and wife, Sharon; Jason Strader and wife, Wendy; sisters and husbands, Kathy and Robert Coffeen; Cindy and Cliff Dawkins; Lisa and Bill Huber; Leslie and Stacy Smith; and seven grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Omaha at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved