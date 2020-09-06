Ware, Charlott R.
October 13, 1947 - September 3, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Leland and Margaret Johnson; sons, Benjamin and Nicholas; stepdaughter, Mary Treloar. Survived by husband, Dr. Frederick Ware; daughter, Andrea Ware-Medina (Patrick); stepchildren, Fredrick Ware (Julie Cates), Sally Waters (Susan), Tom Ware (Naomi), Dana Willett (James); numerous grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Paul Johnson (Cynthia); sisters, Marsha Terry (Glenn) and Jan Stickney (Dr. Randall); many nieces and nephews.
Private Family Services.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.