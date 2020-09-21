1/
Colette Ann Williams
Williams, Colette Ann

Age 67 - September 18, 2020

Of Omaha. Went Home to the Lord on September 18, 2020. She courageously fought her 8-year battle with cancer. Colette will be sorely missed by her husband, Wayne Williams; their 3 daughters and one son, Heather Williams, Tim Dario (Nichol), Heidi Williams and Jade Williams; grandson, Tristen Dario, all of Omaha; and granddaughter, Trinity Dario, great-grandson, Hoku, of Valdosta, GA. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, Phil Moser (Aylene Kovary), Sherman Oaks, CA, Rick Moser (Jody); and sister, Theresa Moser, all of Cody, WY; numerous family members and friends.

Colette retired from OPPD, Fort Calhoun, Radiation Protection. Her greatest loves were her family and home life. She was passionate about cooking, even fed large crowds for ministries; and summer camp! Colette loved reading, handicrafts, and giving gifts, from her huge, generous heart. Colette loved singing in Church and sharing what the Lord had done for her.

MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, September 26, 2pm, Midland Baptist Church, 5111 N 78 St, Omaha. Colette asked for any donations to go to their Church.


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Midland Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
She was a great woman who will be remembered for her impact on those around her. She gave many baked goods, especially at Christmas. She gave her added touch to making ministry meals at Freeway Ministries when she was able. She shared her salvation testimony to the teen Bible class and explained what the Lord had done for her. She will be greatly missed!
Gayle Inge
Friend
September 19, 2020
Condolences to this family as they mourn their great loss! RIP Dear Lady. You will be very missed .
Steve and Judy Trexler
Friend
September 19, 2020
Prayers sent to the whole family, I love y'all and your in my heart
Lisa Blanc
Friend
September 19, 2020
So full of love and fiesty as heck! She will be so dearly missed. She loved me like her own. I'm so blessed to have been able to make memories with her and Tim Dario these last two years and officially become family last month.
Nichol Dario
Family
September 19, 2020
I already miss your voice.
Timothy Dario
Son
