Williams, Colette AnnAge 67 - September 18, 2020Of Omaha. Went Home to the Lord on September 18, 2020. She courageously fought her 8-year battle with cancer. Colette will be sorely missed by her husband, Wayne Williams; their 3 daughters and one son, Heather Williams, Tim Dario (Nichol), Heidi Williams and Jade Williams; grandson, Tristen Dario, all of Omaha; and granddaughter, Trinity Dario, great-grandson, Hoku, of Valdosta, GA. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, Phil Moser (Aylene Kovary), Sherman Oaks, CA, Rick Moser (Jody); and sister, Theresa Moser, all of Cody, WY; numerous family members and friends.Colette retired from OPPD, Fort Calhoun, Radiation Protection. Her greatest loves were her family and home life. She was passionate about cooking, even fed large crowds for ministries; and summer camp! Colette loved reading, handicrafts, and giving gifts, from her huge, generous heart. Colette loved singing in Church and sharing what the Lord had done for her.MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, September 26, 2pm, Midland Baptist Church, 5111 N 78 St, Omaha. Colette asked for any donations to go to their Church.