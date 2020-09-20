1/1
Connie Kay Winkler
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winkler, Connie Kay

May 29, 1944 - September 16, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Glenn Winkler; parents, Fred and Margaret Crane; and brother, Charlie Crane. Survived by son, Michael Jacobs of Omaha; brothers, Fred Crane of Omaha, Steven Crane of Council Bluffs, IA and Susan Ellis of Tucson, AZ. Connie grew up in Council Bluffs and Silver City, IA. She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs in 1962. She worked at Northwestern Bell from 1964-1994 and was a member of her local Communication Workers of America. She then worked in the reservation center in Little Rock, AR for Southwest Airlines until her retirement in 2004. Connie loved gardening and was an avid music fan of early rock and roll and country. She was also a fan of classic Hollywood films. She particularly loved comedies and mysteries. She kept everyone in her family and circle of friends laughing. She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE 68106
4025562500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved