1/
Dale R. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harris, Dale R.

August 25, 1937 - September 13, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 17th, 10:30am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, Open Door Mission or a charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on our homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Always Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 15, 2020
Sharon,
Thoughts and prayers of peace and comfort for you and your family. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Marlane Christensen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved