Lanphier, David Joseph Jr.



March 2, 1964 - August 22, 2020



Of New York City. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Cabrera; his niece, Lizzie Cabrera Russo, the light of his life; his parents, Trish and David Lanphier of Omaha, NE; his three younger siblings, Nick Lanphier (Tonya) of Bowling Green, KY; Krista Lanphier of Milwaukee WI; Elizabeth Evans (Jon) and their children, Benjamin and Abigail of Brighton, UK. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.



David, or DJ as he was known to much of his family, was born in Omaha. He was a graduate of Creighton Preparatory High School and New York University. He worked in the film, television, and live entertainment industry for over 30 years. He was a very talented writer and artist and his wit, insight, and wisdom were a joy to all who knew him.



DJ loved New York City and its people. He knew the nooks and crannies of the city more than one would think possible. He would always make himself available as a witty, entertaining and informative guide when any of his family or friends were visiting the city. He loved the art in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the art on the streets. He loved great restaurants as much as good hamburger cafés and street vendors around the city. He loved jazz and rock music. He was a lifelong fan of the Beatles, especially John Lennon and George Harrison.



His friends had much good to say about him. One described him as "the truest of friends." Another called him "a naturally Zen soul with not a mean thing to say about anyone." Another knew him as someone who "never took more than he needed, always cared about others, and he was never hesitant to extend a conversation. He was "steadfast, honest, strong, fearless, kind, patient, gentle and hysterically funny all at once." According to another friend: "All it took was one conversation with David to know whether something was the right or wrong thing to do." Still another comment, addressed to DJ: "I'm going to miss our wild and wide ranging talks. You always had a sideways view of the world to share that I appreciate. I love you, and I will miss you my friend."



DJ was a survivor of infantile cancer, and lived with the real possibility that cancer would return someday. Nevertheless, he lived every day with boundless enthusiasm, joy, and love. He was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in the fall of 2018. He fought it with tremendous courage and a positive attitude. Throughout, he remained the same strong, kind, witty, and loving man we all knew.



Because of COVID, Memorial Services will not be immediate. One is planned in New York City on David's birthday, March 2, 2021. There will be a second service shortly thereafter in Omaha.



