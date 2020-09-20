Pruett, Dene H.March 17, 1929 - September 16, 2020It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Dene H. Pruett announces his passing on September 16, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born on March 17, 1929, in National City, CA to Jeff and Maude Pruett.Dene passed away peacefully in Omaha and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Joan; his son, Bradley; daughter-in-law, Michele; his two granddaughters, Ellery and Anna; his brother, Paul and wife Joan M.; sister-in-law, Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Don Pruett of Bakersfield, CA.Dene proudly served his country in the Army in Korea during the Korean War, then graduated from UCLA with a degree in business and worked in the meat industry at Kern County Land Co. in Bakersfield, CA, Longstreet Abbott in Clayton, MO, Armour Food Co. in Chicago and Phoenix, and Con Agra in Omaha. His greatest passions were his family, his friends, his Church, travel, and growing tomatoes.A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be scheduled in the spring at Omaha's First United Methodist Church.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com