Derek Kurt Geschwender
1977 - 2020
Geschwender, Derek Kurt

June 16, 1977 - September 8, 2020

Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and uncle.

Preceded in death by his grandfathers, Leonard Geschwender and Arnold Grothe. Survived by mother, Susan Grothe Geschwender; father, Kurt and Tina Geschwender; his sister's family: Quinn, Marty, Molly, and Brody McGuire; grandmothers, Arlyne Geschwender and Bernice Grothe; and girlfriend, Beth Wolny. Also survived by his beloved work family at the UNO College of Business Administration. May he rest in eternal peace.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, September 13th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 14th,1pm, West Center Chapel. Private INTERMENT. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 11, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy and prayers. We are saddened by your loss and the pain you are feeling. God's Blessings to you all.
Annette & Roger Sayers
Annette & Roger Sayers
Friend
