Geschwender, Derek Kurt
June 16, 1977 - September 8, 2020
Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and uncle.
Preceded in death by his grandfathers, Leonard Geschwender and Arnold Grothe. Survived by mother, Susan Grothe Geschwender; father, Kurt and Tina Geschwender; his sister's family: Quinn, Marty, Molly, and Brody McGuire; grandmothers, Arlyne Geschwender and Bernice Grothe; and girlfriend, Beth Wolny. Also survived by his beloved work family at the UNO College of Business Administration. May he rest in eternal peace.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, September 13th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 14th,1pm, West Center Chapel. Private INTERMENT. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the View Live Service button on the homepage.
