Wadum, Dolores Mae
March 10, 1929 - September 2, 2020
Mrs. Wadum was the first child of Hazel Andersen and Elmer Weyant. She was a long time resident of both Council Bluffs, IA and Omaha. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Harold Wadum; brother John Weyant; and sister, Mrs. Jean Orso. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Wadum Johnson of Aurora, IL; and two sisters, Mrs. Gloria Olivo, and Mrs. Kathy Wilson.
A Family Visitation will be held Friday, September 18th, from 1-2pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 1010 N 72nd Street Omaha. Mrs. Wadum will be Interred with her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.