Donald. E. Weber
1934 - 2020
Weber, Donald. E.

November 9, 1934 - September 8, 2020

Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Weber and daughter, Suzanne Sears. Survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Mark) Milone and Katie (Jim) Baldwin; grandchildren, Debbie (Sean) Thiemann, Jennifer (Joe) Loukota, Michael (Caity) Milone; four great-grandchildren, and the woman who adored him, Jacqueline Anderegg.

MEMORIAL VISITATON with the family will be outside Saturday, 1-3pm, at 4030 South 173rd Circle, Omaha, NE 68130. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Joseph's Indian School.

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
