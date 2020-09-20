1/1
Donna Harrington
Harrington, Donna

September 15, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Harrington announces her passing on September 15th, 2020. Donna had bravely suffered for many years from a rare neurological disease called progressive supra nuclear palsy.

She will be remembered by her son, Matthew Mejia (Pam Ryan); and daughter, Alicia Mejia; along with grandchildren, Mimi Mejia, Jack Mejia, Brady Ryan, Madison Ryan, Davis Ryan, Alizabeth Schneider, Emma Schneider, Iliana Kemp, Malik Kemp, Marcos Kemp; and great-granddaughter, Leilani Rose. Those who will also deeply miss her are her brother, Joe Harrington (Janet); sisters, Jane Masterson (Tim), Margaret Roberts (Jim) and Patricia Finn; along with many caring nieces and nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Teddi Walters.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Mary Harrington; and her brother-in-law, Dennis Finn. She is survived by former husband, Ernest Mejia.

Donna lived her faith every day. She also loved her family, grandchildren and many friends that included her birthday group and book club. She loved music, art, photography, travel and especially pottery created in Minnesota. Donna had a unique style, a fantastic sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was blessed with creativity that was reflected in her decorating and special skills in the kitchen. She affectionately credited her mother-in-law, Leobarda Mejia for teaching her how to cook Mexican food.

Donna was born in Omaha in 1944 and attended Notre Dame Academy. She graduated from Duchesne College, with a Degree in Sociology and Elementary Education, where she met her husband of 20 years, Ernest Mejia. After moving to Prior Lake and raising her children, she became a financial planner and started her own business which she ran for over 40 years. She is remembered as caring deeply for her clients. She resided in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Mendota Heights for many years.

Donna was active in her community, belonging to Rotary, the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce, MN IAFP, Leave a Legacy MN, MCCL and Woodbury Options for Women. She gave generously of her time as a volunteer. She was the very best of daughters, mothers, grandmothers, siblings and friends. We will miss you sweet Donna and know you are dancing with the Angels.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at Guardian Angels September 22 at 11am. Limited seating, preregistration is required at guardian-angels.org and then click on "Funeral Information" towards the bottom of the page. Live streaming of the Mass is also available through the same link. Interment will be held September 24th at 11am at Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of MN.

O'Halloran & Murphy

St. Paul, MN 651-698-0796

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels
SEP
24
Interment
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
