Donovan G. Lien
Lien, Donovan G.

May 20, 1953 - September 7, 2020

Donovan was born in Omaha to Leo and Patricia Lien. He graduated from Holy Name Catholic High School. Donovan retired from the Omaha VA Hospital and was an active member with AA.

Preceded in death by parents and brother, Lawrence Lien. Survived by sisters, Mary Lien and Kathryn Davey; sister-in-law, Anne Lien; 8 nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 11am with visitation one hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Inurnment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
(402) 391-1664
