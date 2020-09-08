Becker, Dorothy M.
November 21, 1928 - September 6, 2020
Age 91. Preceded in death by parents, Faye and Leo Dougherty; husband of 56 years, Paul; son, Michael Becker; brothers, Ed and Ray Dougherty; and sister, Lucille "Lou" Nielsen. Survived by children, Sherry Becker, Donald (Shelli) Becker, Stephen (Diane) Becker, Rick (Pam) Becker, and Robert (Shellie) Becker; her little brown sugar, Devin; and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday at Mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday, September 9, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th Street, Omaha. BURIAL in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.