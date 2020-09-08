1/1
Dorothy M. Becker
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Becker, Dorothy M.

November 21, 1928 - September 6, 2020

Age 91. Preceded in death by parents, Faye and Leo Dougherty; husband of 56 years, Paul; son, Michael Becker; brothers, Ed and Ray Dougherty; and sister, Lucille "Lou" Nielsen. Survived by children, Sherry Becker, Donald (Shelli) Becker, Stephen (Diane) Becker, Rick (Pam) Becker, and Robert (Shellie) Becker; her little brown sugar, Devin; and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday at Mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday, September 9, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th Street, Omaha. BURIAL in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St., 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved